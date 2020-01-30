Judge Allows Convicted Pedophile To Leave Prison After He Becomes a Transgender Woman

A convicted pedophile who abused as many as 15 young children of both genders has been allowed to walk free from prison in Iowa after undergoing a gender transition and becoming a woman.

According to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the transgender criminal is no longer a threat to children because they have different hormones.

The Storm Lake Times reported that Joseph Matthew Smith, a 23-year-old convicted of molesting a fellow MCS student in 2014, also molested up to 15 young children, according to a report prepared by the state.

“A preliminary report prepared by the state’s expert, Dr. Jeffrey Davis, says Smith molested as many as 15 victims, ranging from ages 1 to 13, before being sentenced to prison in December 2015,” The Storm Lake Times reported.

“The report found the likelihood of re-offending within five years of release exceeded 20% because victims were of both genders, and because Smith was under age 25 and never had a long-term relationship.”

“Mr. Smith has not had an intimate relationship,” the government report stated. “His sexual encounters appear to have primarily involved molestation, including his own molestation by multiple perpetrators, or his victimization of others.”

“The Iowa Sex Offender Registry shows Smith was convicted of 2nd degree sexual abuse against a female victim in 2012, and lascivious acts with a child against a male victim in 2014,” The Blaze reported. “The registry does not give the victim’s ages; they are listed as children under the age of 13.”

Smith received transgender treatment for the last two years at Newton Correctional Facility and started using female pronouns.

“We don’t believe we have evidence sufficient to prove Josie Smith has a significant chance of reoffending,” Iowa AG spokesman Lynn Hicks said. “Josie Smith will be subject to strict sex-offender reporting required of those who commit the crimes [they] did. [They’ll] be subject to supervision for the rest of [their] life.”

“The report recommended Smith be confined at the Cherokee Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders (CCUSO) in Cherokee for an indefinite period,” The Storm Lake Times added. “But it was premised upon Smith having the sex drive of a man.”