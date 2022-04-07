Judge Acquits J6 Prisoner of All Charges: ‘This Is a Political Witch Hunt’

A January 6 protestor has been cleared of all charges after a federal judge declared that the charges against him were completely bogus and said Capitol police let him into the building during the demonstrations.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden found Matthew Martin not guilty on all four misdemeanor charges on Wednesday, declaring that his behavior during the Capitol breach was “minimal and non-serious.”

“People were streaming by, and the officers made no attempt to stop the people,” McFadden ruled. “I do think the defendant reasonably believed the officers allowed him into the Capitol.”

Infowars.com reports: McFadden made a point not to blame the officers, claiming “they acted responsibly and reasonably throughout” the event despite being “grossly outnumbered.”

Video taken from the Capitol “breach” appears to show police ushering protesters into the building:

This marks the first time a Capitol protester was acquitted. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, and Guy Reffitt of Texas pleaded guilty to five felony charges last month.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis noted that the police’s complicity in allowing the protesters into the building is fatal to the Democrat narrative that the January 6 protest was an “insurrection.”

This acknowledgement of reality — that it’s not a crime to walk through a door held open for you by police — is fatal to the corrupt government’s entire J6 narrative. It’s also why DOJ has criminally abused defendants to force plea deals: DOJ knows its cases are garbage.

This development could serve as a critical precedent for the other 750+ Jan. 6 defendants in future cases as the DOJ continues to wage its witch hunt against Americans concerned with the stolen 2020 presidential election.