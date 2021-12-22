Judas Press Guitarist Suffered Massive Aneurysm during Recent Show

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died on stage recently after experiencing a massive aneurysm during a concert in Kentucky.

According to a Gateway Pundit reader:

I keep reading your reports on athletes and adverse reactions/deaths to the vaccine. The music industry has a dirty little secret with the vaccine. On September 26, Judas Priest was playing the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville when guitarist Richie Faulkner – 41 years old – suffered a massive heart attack and almost died on stage. He had reconstructive heart surgery and now has 4 metal valves in his chest. Richie is a guy who was in top-notch health, had no history with drugs, but had to get vaccinated to go on tour with the band and to be able to play Live Nation venues. No one will admit the vaccine was the cause, because there’s no evidence to prove it, but those of us skeptical of the effects of getting jabbed have our theories. Given the nature of the far left leanings of the music and entertainment industry, we have to keep our thoughts to ourselves for fear of being blackballed. Not sure what you can do with this info, but I thought you might be interested to hear it.

Here is the video taken by a fan at the concert:

NY Post reports: During a performance last week, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died onstage after experiencing an aortic aneurysm — an often fatal heart condition that occurs when the artery dissects or ruptures.

The 41-year-old musician miraculously lived and has now opened up about the near-death experience he publicly had while performing the band’s 1990 song “Painkiller” at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival.

“As I watch footage from the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky, I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling whilst playing ‘Painkiller’ as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity … Whatever the circumstances, when watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man,” he told Rolling Stone in a written statement just days after the incident on Sept. 26. “I was having what my doctor called an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection. From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive.”