Juanita Broaddrick Slams New Clinton Film: Why Didn’t They Ask Bill Why He ‘Raped Women’?

Juanita Broaddrick slammed Hulu’s new Hillary Clinton docuseries Thursday, calling it “pure garbage” and accusing production staff of not having the “guts” to ask Bill Clinton why he “sexually assaulted and raped women.“

Broaddrick, who has accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her in April of 1978, tweeted, “You know what’s absolutely unbelievable? Hulu allowing a low life sexual predator to talk about blow job therapy and no one has the “guts” to say….. Can you tell us why you sexually assaulted and raped women? Hulu’s Clinton doc is pure GARBAGE.”

DailyCaller report: Broaddrick also mocked Hulu’s handling of Clinton’s infidelities while at the White House — namely his dalliance with then-intern Monica Lewinsky — adding, “What in the Hell? On the next episode will he share why he raped.”

Clinton claimed in the documentary that he had engaged in oral sex with Lewinsky in an effort “to manage my anxieties.”