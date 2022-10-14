JPMorgan, Who Retained Jeffrey Epstein as Client, Bans Kanye West From Banking With Them

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s bank accounts following backlash against comments he recently made. However, the bank had no such qualms about taking convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s money, even after he was convicted on child sex offenses in 2008.

Candace Owens tweeted that Kanye was “officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank” on Thursday and attached a copy of the letter sent by the bank to the outspoken artist.

“Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.“

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Never forget. While Kanye West’s money is not good enough for JPMorgan Chase, the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker’s money was just fine.

Jes Staley, then head of JPMorgan’s investment bank, pressured JPMorgan Chase to keep Jeffrey Epstein as a client — despite the fact that the disgraced financier had been convicted on a string of sickening child sex offenses, according to the Financial Times.

Staley made the argument to other senior executives at the bank as JPMorgan examined whether Epstein’s conviction in 2008 of soliciting sex from a minor, which resulted in a shockingly lenient 13-month prison sentence, was grounds to remove him as a client of the private bank.

Staley argued 2012, the year before the bank finally dropped Epstein as a client following a barrage of negative publicity, that the pedophile had already served his sentence and paid his debt to society.