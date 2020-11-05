Joy Behar: Trump Refusing to Concede to Avoid Imminent Prison Sentence

Anti-Trump host Joy Behar claimed President Trump is “hanging on to power” to avoid his imminent jail sentence.

“The View” co-host made the remarks during Tuesday’s show.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began by saying:

“I know if it goes in a crazy way and Joe doesn’t get elected, he’s going to say to people everybody calm down.”

“We’ll figure this out. You think the other one— you think you know who will do the same if his people start going off and being crazy? Do you think he’ll say to them calm down?”

Behar responded:

“No. First of all, we have to remember — people have to remember Trump that is hanging on to power and primarily, I think, it’s to avoid going to prison.”

She continued:

“People don’t remember Watergate. John Ehrlichman, Haldeman, they both, went to prison. John Mitchell went to prison.”

“The only reason that Nixon didn’t go is because he was pardoned by Gerald Ford,” she said.

“They will go to jail. He will go to jail. He has to answer E. Jean Carroll,” she added.

“He has to answer the Southern district. He’s petrified,” Behar claimed.

“That’s why he’s barricading himself. It’s not just about holding on to power,” she continued.

“And those other three stooges you were just talking about, maybe they’ll get voted out eventually because they have no core of self,” she added.

“Cruz — I love what you said yesterday, Ana, about Rubio, fantastic. These people have to be taken down immediately.”

“We will never have a country.”

WATCH:

HOW WILL ELECTION RESULTS IMPACT PARTIES? The co-hosts discuss how they think the Democratic and Republican parties will be affected by the outcome of the presidential race. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/od8sTHXGYO — The View (@TheView) November 3, 2020

Lifezette.com reports: This came one week after Behar called for Trump to be arrested and charged with “crimes against humanity.”

“I, as an American, disavow all of it. I disavow this entire administration, Stephen Miller, Rod Rosenstein, Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump need to be brought up on charges for crimes against humanity… this is a crime against humanity,” Behar said. “I will not stay in a country, or be a part of a country that does something like that to children. It’s outrageous.”

We can only imagine how much Behar will unravel if Trump is declared the winner of this election. Now that would be fun to see!