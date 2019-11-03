Joy Behar: Trump Rallies Are FULL of Paid Actors

The View co-host Joy Behar claims that Trump rallies are full of paid actors tasked with making the President look popular.

The anti-Trump host has convinced herself that the widespread support shown by people at Trump rallies cannot possibly be real.

SAD!

News Busters reports: Just when you think things can’t get any more ridiculous on The View, the hosts spend time whining the President’s son’s Halloween costume is insensitive to animals. On Friday’s show, they also complained about a 2020 Trump campaign ad, which Joy Behar declared was full of paid actors “just like the ones who go to his rallies.”…

Afterwards, all of the hosts, saved for Miami resident Ana Navarro, cheered President Trump’s decision to move his home residence to Florida. Behar actually thought this would hurt President Trump, because New Yorkers didn’t like Trump so that meant Floridians wouldn’t either when he moved there, because #logic:

“When he lived in New York, New York did not vote for him. Now they’re going to get to know him a lot in Florida, they will not vote for him there either!” she gushed. The hosts went on to trash a 2020 Trump campaign ad against impeachment.

“There was not one black woman in that ad!” Hostin gushed, repeating “They couldn’t pay a black actress, enough money to be in it!”

Joy Behar claimed the ad was fake just like the people who go to his rallies: “To me that says that the Republican party thinks that their constituents are stupid because it says nothing. Those are all paid actors just like the ones who go to his rally.”

WATCH: