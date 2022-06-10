Joy Behar Says “Gun Laws Will Change Once Black People Get Guns In This Country”

The View host Joy Behar is facing ridicule after claiming on Wednesdays show that “Once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change.”

Behar was responding to guest host Lindsey Granger who told the story about a Connecticut man who built his own AR-15 for the sake of defending his family after a neighborhood home invasion.

Breitbart reports: Granger used the man’s example to argue that owning an AR-15 does not mean someone is crazy.

She said, “He is a Black man, it’s odd. Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35+ and married. That’s all I’m saying is that they’re not just crazy people.”

Behar snapped, “Here’s the thing, once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”

On August 4, 2020, amid the unprecedented gun-buying boom that followed news of coronavirus and COVID lockdowns, and subsequent social unrest, Breitbart News noted National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing gun purchases by women and black Americans were up 59 percent over 2019.