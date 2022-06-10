Joy Behar Says “Gun Laws Will Change Once Black People Get Guns In This Country”

The View host Joy Behar is facing ridicule after claiming on Wednesdays show that “Once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change.”
Behar was responding to guest host Lindsey Granger who told the story about a Connecticut man who built his own AR-15 for the sake of defending his family after a neighborhood home invasion.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart reports: Granger used the man’s example to argue that owning an AR-15 does not mean someone is crazy.
Latest Videos
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
She said, “He is a Black man, it’s odd. Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35+ and married. That’s all I’m saying is that they’re not just crazy people.”
Behar snapped, “Here’s the thing, once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”
On August 4, 2020, amid the unprecedented gun-buying boom that followed news of coronavirus and COVID lockdowns, and subsequent social unrest, Breitbart News noted National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing gun purchases by women and black Americans were up 59 percent over 2019.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden Trips Up Stairs To Air Force One, Yet Again - June 10, 2022
- Joy Behar Says “Gun Laws Will Change Once Black People Get Guns In This Country” - June 10, 2022
- Robert De Niro Says ‘He Sleeps Better Knowing Biden Is In Charge’ - June 9, 2022