Joy Behar Says East Palestine Residents Got What They Deserved Because They Voted For Trump

The residents of East Palestine, Ohio are a basket of deplorables who got what they deserve, according to The View co-host Joy Behar, who delivered a vile rant after a panelist pointed out that Trump won by forty points in the district.

“That’s who you voted for in that district, Donald Trump, who reduces all safety,” said Behar while pointing aggressively at the camera. “He [Trump] placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office.”

“They need to look past the photo ops, these people,” she continued.

"That's who you voted for!" pic.twitter.com/Xrbxyunnrv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 23, 2023

“It seems to me that the Republicans are obsessed with this notion of the free market and they don’t want a lot of regulations,” said Behar.

“For example, there are are very few plane crashes, thank god, and that’s because the industry is highly regulated. We have to pay for regulations and safety standards. Otherwise, where are we? We are all going to go up in flames.”

Despite visiting Kyiv, Ukraine this week, Biden has yet to visit the site of the train derailment in East Palestine and appears largely uninterested in the plight of the residents.

Speaking during a visit to the town on Wednesday, Trump said the residents had experienced a “great betrayal” and accused the Biden administration of failing to mount a robust response after the February 3 accident spurred fears of air and water contamination.

On February 8, the state government said in a press release that residents could “safely return home”.

“I’m asking they trust the government,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said during a visit last week.

“I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust.”