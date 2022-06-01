Joy Behar Claims American Gun Manufactures Are ‘Grooming’ Kids to Love Guns

“The View” host Joy Behar has claimed that American gun manufacturers are “grooming” American children to love guns.

Behar made the comments while discussing gun culture in the US with her co hosts on Tuesday’s show.

Faux conservative Tara Setmayer blames mass shootings and killings on "Christian nationalism." "It's God, Guns, and Trump," for these people she sneers."Down south they used to use the Bible and say you're not people," Whoopi added. pic.twitter.com/IzpQbMQ0i5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 31, 2022

Breitbart reports: The shows co-host Sunny Hostin said, “When people say, this is not about the guns, it is all about the guns. When you look at the stats about this AR-15, these assault rifles when we had that federal assault weapons ban in place under President Clinton, then it was allowed to expire, the deaths from mass shootings went up. Now I’m not saying that there was a direct causation, but there’s a correlation there.”

She continued, “Why doesn’t Congress do something about that? When you look at, let’s say, Daniel Defense, that gun manufacturer, I mean, I think we have a copy of the ad. They’re marketing to children and families. Look at this — I found this insulting. They are saying, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go. When he’s old, he will not depart from it.’ That is Proverbs, chapter 22, verse 6. It’s such a disturbing ad. Daniel Defense has since deleted this toddler tweet, but they’re actively marketing toward children.”

Behar said, “I think they call that grooming.”

Hostin said, “It is grooming.”