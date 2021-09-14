Joy Behar Calls George W. Bush ‘Very Patriotic’ For Speaking Out Against His Own Party

Joy Behar thinks that former President George W. Bush was “very patriotic” after he spoke out against his own party during his speech at the 9/11 memorial service.

Bush was comparing the January 6 Capitol protesters to the terrorists that attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001.

Behar made her comments during “The View” on Monday.

Breitbart reports: During his speech at the 9/11 memorial service for Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, Bush said, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. Then there is disdainful pluralism in their disdain for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “He also called for the end of the hate-filled, divisive rhetoric in politics these days, but the question is, do you think people will listen, are listening? Are people starting to hear things that are making them uncomfortable?”

Behar said, “Listen, George Bush has a lot to be accountable for, the way he handled the attacks on 9/11 by going into Iraq which had nothing to do with the attacks and starting a war in Iraq, and then Afghanistan also. But it’s refreshing to hear him go and speak against his own party, which is guilty right now of, you know, this insurrection on January 6th. I wish that he had been a little more specific and named Donald Trump and January 6th. He did not actually say those words. Stop beating around the bush, so to speak, and just come out with it and say it.”

She added, “I think he’s now joining the ranks of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and Romney who speak against their own party, which is a very patriotic thing to do right now.”