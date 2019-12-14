Joy Behar: Biden Needs to Get NASTY, Go After Ivanka

Anti-Trump co-host of “The View” Joy Behar has urged Joe Biden to viciously attack President Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

During Friday’s broadcast of the ABC show, Behar urged former Vice president Biden to “get tough” and address the Hunter Biden scandal by going after Trump’s family.

“I think that Biden himself —I really see him as a very viable candidate, Joe Biden still…but I think he needs to go out there and really shame them and play the — not victim card, but the aggrieved father car. He has lost two children, Joe Biden has. He has one son left, and these shameless people are attacking his son. The one boy that he loves still that he has to go home to at night. That is the real truth of the situation,” Behar told millions of viewers.

She continued, “The Burisma thing is nepotism, and let’s just call it what it is. It’s just nepotism, and if you are going to talk about nepotism, look at Trump’s family. It’s all over the White House.”

Breitbart.com reports: Guest-host Ana Navarro said, “That’s exactly what Joe Biden should be doing. He should be talking about nepotism in Washington.”

Behar said, “He should.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The one thing nobody is talking about is Ivanka Trump, after taking a role in the White House, who got all of these Chinese patents for things she had been begging to get before getting into the White House. Nobody wants to talk about that!”

Behar said, “I don’t know why. The Democrats have to get tough.”

