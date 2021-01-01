Journalist Kurt Eichenwald Says He “Wants to Find an Antimasker & Beat Them To Death”

Left-wing journalist Kurt Eichenwald has suffered a COVID freakout.
In a late night rant, he lashed out against people who oppose mask mandates.
Eichenwald even told his 506,000 Twitter followers that he wants to “find an antimasker and beat them to death.”
Breitbart reports: In a flurry of posts overnight, the author announced that his widowed sister contracted the Wuhan coronavirus “because of antimaskers” while also placing the blame on GOP lawmakers such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who, according to Eichenwald, are “working to harm America.”
“I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country,” he said:
In another message — removed from Twitter for violating the platform’s rules — Eichenwald expressed the desire to “find an antimasker and beat them to death.”
“Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered ay right to object,” he said, adding a hashtag reading, “CategoricalImperative.”
He later replied, insisting that he is “not planning to kill anyone.”
“Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill,” he added:
When asked by a Twitter user how “people who wear masks” contract the virus, Eichenwald snapped.
“BecAuse you FUCKING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a SHIT about killing others,” he said, adding that people are either “STILL uninformed or too stupid to care”:
Eichenwald said he hopes that those who attend New Year’s Eve parties and thereby “risk infecting people” contract the virus themselves, only to suffer and die alone:
Send that guy to me ,I am an antimasker.
This sick pup really wants a lot of people to die.
Never heard of this guy. A waste of an article.