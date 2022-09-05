Journalist Investigating Mandalay Bay Cover-Up Found Stabbed to Death in Front of Home

An investigative journalist in Las Vegas who was researching the truth about what happened at the 2017 mass shooting was found dead in front of his home with multiple stab wounds on Saturday.

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was 69-years-old. He had made a name for himself over the decades for uncovering corruption in government.

German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning, and police are still investigating his death. He had worked as a newsman in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, joining the Review-Journal in 2010 after two decades at the Las Vegas Sun.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Police say they believe German got into an altercation with another person outside his home on Friday night. Authorities say they have “some” leads.”

Thelibertydaily.com reports: One of the stories that German covered was the infamous mass murder at Mandalay Bay Casino in 2017. There is still so little known about it despite the massive number of casualties that came from the attack.

Police are investigating. It’s unclear if the attack was personal, random, or based on something German was or is investigating. We will update this story as more information becomes available.