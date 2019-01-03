Journalist Who Exposed Mueller Wiping Anti-Trump Texts Found Dead

The journalist who exposed how Special Counsel Robert Mueller deleted anti-Trump text messages at the FBI has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Bre Payton was a writer for independent news outlet The Federalist. She died just days after breaking the story about Mueller wiping messages between disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page.

The sudden death of my friend 26 year old Bre Payton is beyond

strange. She dies just after breaking the story of DOJ wiping the

Page-Strozek emails. The Profiling Project may open a major

investigation — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) January 2, 2019

Collective-evolution.com reports: “From the moment we started talking I realized she was a potential star,” Ben Domenech, the publisher of The Federalist, said in an essay on Saturday. “She was raw, yes, but that could be honed. She was eager to learn, to write, and to go places—not because of ambition, but because she wanted to change the world.”

She seemed unafraid to take on things that mattered, including breaking the hard-hitting piece DOJ Destroyed Missing Strzok/Page Text Messages Before The IG Could Review Them on December 13th, where, unlike the mainstream media who later focused on the idea that there was ‘no evidence’ that these text messages were deliberately destroyed, Payton leaned towards the conclusion that there was criminal intent in these deletions, a notion supported by Donald Trump.

And then she died suddenly on Friday in San Diego. She was 26.

I don’t have any definitive ‘proof’ for the notion that Payton was killed because she was going to disclose some type of sensitive information against the Deep State; however, it must be said that the cause and circumstances of her death are befuddling enough for one to consider such an idea. My only intention is to explain the facts and allow you to draw your own conclusions.

Timeline

Wednesday, December 26th: Bre Payton, who lives in Washington, was in San Diego to be a guest host on a show on the One America News Network. Her last tweet was announcing to followers that they could see the show broadcast ‘right now’ and responding to one follower who was watching it. So as of Wednesday night, all was well with Bre Payton.

If you tune in to @OANN RIGHT NOW you can watch me host “Tipping Point” for @Liz_Wheeler. — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) December 27, 2018

Appreciate it! — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) December 27, 2018

Thursday December 27th: Bre was staying with good friend Morgan Murtaugh while in San Diego. Morgan found Payton unconscious in her bed around 8:30 am, as disclosed in this tweet:

24 hours ago I found my friend unconscious and called 911. She’s been in a coma since and really needs a miracle right now. Please, if you’re religious at all, send prayers this way. We really need them. https://t.co/QqeXn0N6g2 — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) December 28, 2018

Friday, December 28th: By Friday morning, Bre had passed away. This web page for Bre on the Caring Bridge website, which appears to be a site that gives updated information on people who are in hospital, seems to be where Bre’s death was first announced. This was the page that Murtaugh had referred to in her tweet above, although at the time she tweeted it, it had obviously not declared that Bre had passed away. There is no way of checking what it had said at that time, because unlike Twitter, this website only shows the latest update. Currently it reads as follows:

Around 8:30, on December 27th, Bre’s friend went into her room and found her unresponsive and barely breathing. She immediately called 911 and Bre was taken to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU, sedated & intubated, and doctors began working up a diagnosis. After a CT scan and hours of testing, they have determined she has the H1N1 flu and meningitis. George stayed at the hospital with her in San Diego for a long time, but her condition worsened and worsened.

She fought her illness with strength but, passed on December 28th, 2018. She will be survived by her four siblings and parents. She fought strong and lived a life worth noting in the books. We are so incredibly honored to have known this wonderful human being.

Something Just Doesn’t Seem Right

Trying to put some pieces together here, Morgan Murtaugh never mentioned noticing anything wrong with Bre on Wednesday night, so we are left to assume that a healthy, vibrant 26-year old girl became fully incapacitated during a nights sleep without showing any prior symptoms, and then was dead 24 hours later, with doctors saying that she had the Swine Flu (H1N1) and meningitis. Surprisingly, a New York Times obituary for Bre Payton said that ‘Ms. Payton had the H1N1 flu, also known as the swine flu, and encephalitis, according to her family.’ So, is it encephalitis or meningitis? And what is the actual cause of her death, one of these ailments or the H1N1 flu? I have not found an answer to this.

While the cause of death does not seem to have been determined, several mainstream media outlets are taking the opportunity to use this to subtly warn people that they should remember to take their flu vaccine, which includes an H1N1 component. The way mainstream media writes about this story is to ask how she died, mention and go into depth about the diagnosis and the history of the H1N1 virus, talk a little about her life, and then leave the initial question unanswered. They sway the typical mainstream reader to believe she died of the H1N1 virus without really saying it.

Some hypothesize that Bre Payton might have actually taken the flu shot and that led to her illness. But this tweet from her a few years back makes it highly unlikely that she would consent to any vaccine:

"@latimes: Whooping cough: State urges more people to get vaccinated http://t.co/Aee82iJ" // NOOO! vaccines are from the devil! — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) June 13, 2011

I don’t know enough to say it’s impossible that Bre Payton died so suddenly from a virus she had contracted naturally without any prior symptoms, but it just doesn’t feel right. You would expect that she would have some pretty significant symptoms in the days prior. Add that to the fact that we have covered many stories of people who have died mysterious deaths who all happened to be courageous, outspoken people who were willing to challenge the establishment, and might have had some information that was damaging to the Deep State and were willing to reveal it, as she showed in breaking the Mueller story, you can begin to understand the suspicions.