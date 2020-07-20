Journalist Claims Republican Voters Would Rather Burn Entire Neighborhood Than Rent Rooms To Non-Whites

A New York Times columnist has caused outrage after saying that, if given a choice between having a non-white tenant or burning their house down, many Republican voters would chose to set fire to the whole neighborhood.

The journalist, Wajahat Ali, argued that such racist sentiment is quite common among caucasian Republicans.

RT reports: Ali, who is the Times’ contributing op-ed writer and was formerly a CNN commentator, raised quite a few eyebrows when he tweeted the claim on Sunday.

“I hope people realize that there are many white Republican voters in this country if they’re given a choice between renting a room in their house to a person of color or burning down the house, they will elect to burn down the entire neighborhood,” he tweeted.

The journalist argued that such sentiment is quite common among caucasian Republicans, adding: “It’s not just a small fringe.”

In a flurry of tweets, Ali said that he was not exaggerating, arguing that hypothetical Trump supporters would “rationalize it as legitimate victimhood” while invoking the times just after segregation in public places was outlawed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Look at what many white communities did after desegregation. Some shut down the local pools instead of allowing equal access for everyone,” Ali tweeted.

The pushback was swift, with netizens accusing Ali of “pushing an agenda” by using an example from times long gone.

“That was almost 70 years ago, in one region of the US. MOST states in the US at that time thought what was going on in the deep south was horrific, even then,” a commentator said.

That was almost 70 years ago, in one region of the US. MOST states in the US at that time thought what was going on in the deep south was horrific, even then. If you think nothing has changed in 70 years you are the one with the problem. You're trying to push an agenda. — Skeptical (@CatchJB) July 19, 2020

You are a deeply unserious human being. https://t.co/ELfGa2k3rI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2020

“Do you have any numbers from present day to back up your outlandish claims?” another quipped.

Do you have any numbers from present day to back up your outlandish claims?



Because, I have not heard of too many white people burning down the entire neighborhood. — Sheila (@sheila22941708) July 19, 2020

Some even implored Ali to delete the tweet, which he refused to do, referring to the request as an example of cancel culture while responding to black American writer and pro-Israel activist Chloe Valdary.