Journalist Andy Ngo Hospitalized After Violent Antifa Attack

Quillette journalist Andy Ngo was admitted to hospital overnight as a result of “brain bleed” after violent antifa thugs attacked him at a Portland rally Saturday.

Masked individuals attacked Ngo at a rally in Oregon, throwing milkshakes at him and repeatedly punching him, according to video footage of the attack.

Ngo recorded the aftermath of the day’s events on social media. The video showed Ngo with scars and cuts over his face.

“He is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed,” Harmeet Dhillon, a legal representative, tweeted shortly after the incident.

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

Thank you @michellemalkin for supporting our client @MrAndyNgo after organized felony assault on him while the impotent @PortlandPolice stood by & let it happen. Andy is a gay journalist with tremendous integrity and courage, in the ER right now. This is un-American — must stop. https://t.co/W9QAPmq0Av — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 29, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ngo says he was assaulted by the protesters multiple times without any help from police. They also stole his camera equipment.

“Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help,” Ngo tweeted.

The journalist reported that the suspects are still at large and that he is en route to the hospital.

Antifa is a Domestic Terror Group. Here’s what they did to @MrAndyNgo They falsely call themselves “Anti Fascist” Does anyone really think Andy Ngo is a “Fascist”? They are Fascist Cowards who cover their faces and attack ordinary Americans. pic.twitter.com/ze0EaeGSUT — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 29, 2019

The event he was covering was promoted as “Community Self-Defense Against Proud Boy Attack,” by Rose City Antifa. Ngo had tweeted prior to the event that he was nervous about covering it.

“I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland antifa rally. They’re promising ‘physical confrontation’ & have singled me out to be assaulted. I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence,” Ngo wrote on the eve of the event.

I am nervous about tomorrow’s Portland antifa rally. They’re promising “physical confrontation” & have singled me out to be assaulted. I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they’re doing this: They’re seeking meaning through violence. https://t.co/kpkESjsOmI pic.twitter.com/J45MMshyyK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2019

Rose City Antifa claimed on their website that Ngo had been “participating” in protests that he had simply attended to cover and called for violence against him.