Jon Voight Used To Support Democrats, But They ‘Do Not Represent America Anymore’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight ripped the Democrat Party in an interview Wednesday, saying he used to support the party but “The Democratic party doesn’t represent America anymore.”

“I’m a big supporter of our president, and I feel that what has happened with the Democratic party is something that I’d never thought I’d see happen,” Voight, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is not the Democratic party of John Kennedy, who I was in support of,” added the Deliverance star.

Voight went on to say the Democrat Party was once home to “many heroes,” but no longer have any in its ranks today and decried what he called “slander and name-calling and lying” by its lawmakers.

“Somebody has to stand up and say that and punch back at that nonsense. This is not America. The Democratic party doesn’t represent America anymore,” the Academy Award-winner said.

Voight also condemned Hollywood leftists for attacking “anybody who is for Trump or who is for the Republican party.”

“The Democratic party has been undermined and overtaken, and I wish it could recoup itself and that there could be people who would stand up for the Democratic party that we have known and we have counted on and there are not anybody in that group who is standing up and protecting it. They are falling in,” he said.

Voight also predicted President Trump will win back the White House in 2020 irrespective of the House Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry, who he previously called a “war against truths.”

“Donald Trump is going to win the presidency once again and this is going to be proven to be nonsense just as the two years with [the Mueller Report] and millions of dollars wasted and has taken those people in the House who are Democrats away from doing the business of the people,” he stated.