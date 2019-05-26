Actor Jon Voight: Trump Is the Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln

Actor Jon Voight paid a moving tribute to President Trump on Memorial Day weekend, praising him for standing strong against the destructive forces on the left.

At the end of his video Voight says Donald Trump is the best US president since Abraham Lincoln.

TRANSCRIPT:

“People of the Republican Party I know you will agree with me when I say our president has out utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy. For he is battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.

“I said this once and I’ll say this again, that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers.

“And there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln. I’m here today to acknowledge the truth. And I’m here today to tell you my fellow Americans that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.

“Don’t be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president.

“Let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America. And may God continue to guide this nation.”

Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019