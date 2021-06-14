Jon Voight Slams ‘Racist, Poor Pity of a Man’ Hunter Biden

Actor Jon Voight has blasted Hunter Biden and the media’s double standards following last weeks explosive report which revealed President Biden’s son using the n-word multiple times in text messages with his attorney.

Voight posted a video on Sunday slamming the hypocrisy of both the left and the media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day.”

Breitbart reports: The clip, posted with the byline “Hope is real,” is slightly over two minutes and features Voight against the backdrop of an American flag.

Hope is real pic.twitter.com/GYvCawwrTO — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 13, 2021

The clip begins with the Hollywood legend asking, “What is this, a race? A war?”

Voight continued, “The left — they’re OK with slurs. It’s OK for Biden’s son [Hunter] to use racist slurs and no one says a word, not the media — no one.”

Expressing his bafflement over why it is so, he continued by pointing out the left’s hypocrisy.

“Why was it OK to beat down President Trump with cruel intention against his beautiful family?” he asked.

Voight then had harsh words for Hunter Biden, contrasting him with former President Trump’s family.

“Why was it OK to constantly harass them [the Trump family] for what they — the left — accused them of being racist when Biden’s son is the lowest human being, a poor pity of a man who’s not well, who’s done wrong,” he said.

Blasting the left, Voight continued by depicting the world as “upside down.”

“My fellow Americans, this world has been turned upside down with negativity from media from the left and this is a disgrace,” he said.

Lamenting that “no one says a word” about the president’s son, whom he describes as “the lowest form,” Voight explained why he will not be silent.

“I will [speak out], I will because He — the force, God Almighty — has tried to give us all hope, and hope is real because, my friends, Trump was the only honest hope that the American people had and this was taken away and replaced with a lower frequency than what truly the American people asked for,” he said.

Urging viewers to “remember the truth and who stood with the American people,” Voight added that, “We must remember President Trump kept America safe with dignity, class, and he made America great.”

Claiming that President Biden’s administration and son have “lowered this nation,” he declared that “we must not allow these left-wing ones to get away with the justification that it’s OK for Biden’s son to be racist, while the Trump family were harassed night and day for being loyal children of the 45th President of the United States.”

Voight concluded with a message of hope.

“We will keep our faith that he will be back and turn this nation back to the greatest nation — the United States of America,” he said. “God bless.”

According to a report released last Tuesday, Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in text messages with his white attorney. In addition, Hunter’s laptop is said to contain a meme depicting his father and former President Barack Obama, including a racist slur.

The mainstream media has largely ignored the bombshell report, despite a history of calling for the cancellation of individuals who have done the same, and despite having breathlessly reported baseless rumors for years that a tape existed of President Trump saying the n-word.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the adult sons of former President Trump, reacted to the revelations by noting that corporate media ignoring the story would have called for their heads if they were guilty of a similar offense.

“They would lose their damn minds; it would be the number one story on CNN, MSNBC, and the usual outlets for weeks straight,” Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News when asked how corporate media would respond if the shoe were on the other foot.

Others on the right also hit back as prominent right-wing personalities began highlighting the glaring hypocrisy of the left and establishment media following the reports, calling to “cancel” the president’s son, with the hashtag “#RacistHunter” taking off on Twitter.

Neither Biden nor his lawyer have issued a statement regarding the purported text messages.

The report comes as Biden has made social justice a larger focus of his presidency.

This month, Biden delivered a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, during which roughly 300 black people were killed by white people in Oklahoma.