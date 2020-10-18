Jon Voight: ‘Real’ Donald Trump ‘Must Win Election To Save America From Evil’

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight delivered a powerful video message on Friday night, urging the United States to reelect President Donald Trump in order to save the nation from Democrat ‘evil.’

Voight shared the two-minute video on Twitter Friday with the simple caption: ‘Evil.’

In the video, the 81-year-old actor immediately slams the Democratic presidential nominee and the liberal left.

‘Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust,’ Voight began.

‘These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever.’

DailyMail report: Voight, who has been a longtime supporter of the president, went on to claim that Biden’s plan for America is similar to that of former president Barack Obama.

‘Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America and we cannot let that happen again,‘ Voight told his more than 366,000 followers.

‘The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people,‘ the 81-year-old added.

Voight called Trump ‘a man of integrity‘ who is ‘fighting for you and this country’s welfare’.

Voight, who is the father of actress Angelina Jolie, has previously appeared at campaign rallies and events to support Trump.

Earlier this year, Voight praised Trump on two occasions as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the nation.

In a March video, Voight talked about American overcoming the pandemic, which at that time had started taking a toll on the epicenter, New York City.

‘God bless this nation and the entire creation and may God protect our president and his family,‘ Voight said in the video.

A little less than two months later, Voight praised Trump for being a ‘hero‘ who ‘will protect his country till the end, with dignity, honor, respect and love’.

‘We see president Trump as a magnificent soul, raising up this nation,’ Voight said in May. ‘He is a true patriot.’

‘This is a man of great integrity. This is a man who held his head high. This is a man who took on evil and brought us the light. This is a man, a president, who guided his nation and his people on a path to greatness,’ Voight added.

Before the pandemic, Voight also appeared at in-person events in support of the president, including one that took place in January.

Voight also narrated a video that kicked off the first night of the Republican National Convention in August.