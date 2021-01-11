Jon Voight: “It Ain’t Over Folks, Justice WILL Prevail”

Hollywood star Jon Voight reassured Americans that the good fight is “not over” and urged people to “rise and look to a better future.”

The Trump-supporting actor posted a video to Twitter urging ordinary Americans to peacefully unite against evil.

“My fellow Americans, we shall not weep, but let us give thanks to President Trump for his four years of hard work and love for America,” Voight said.

“Let us not put our heads down, let us rise and look to a better future.”

“Let us praise God; let us understand his plan is far greater.”

Voight also addressed the riots on Wednesday, calling for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol to be held accountable.

“I know all are disappointed, but this violence is not who we are,” Voight added.

“We’re love, respect, honor.”

“The ones who destroyed will be accountable, but the ones who truly wanted to share love and respect will be heard.”

WATCH:

Voight encouraged Trump supporters to embrace the “love that President Trump shared” during his 4 year term.

“Let us put aside our differences and let America grow.”

“Let her stand again with pride, and we as a nation will hold on to the love that President Trump shared with us all.”

Voight concluded by saying that justice will prevail in the end:

“It’s not over.”

“The truths of justice will prevail, for God’s glory shall as well.”

“Love to you.”

Thebl.com reports: In an unprecedented move, Twitter along with other Big Tech platforms indefinitely suspended the president’s access after the unrest, cutting off the key line of communication between the president and his over 75 million supporters.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House and some Republicans rushed to lay the blame on the president, pushing efforts to impeach him for a second time.

In a video message addressing the nation on Thursday morning, President Trump condemned the “violence” and “lawlessness” of the attack on the Capitol and promised to ensure an orderly transition of power to the upcoming administration.

“And to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning,” the president added.