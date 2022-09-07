Jon Stewart Presents Medal To Ukrainian Neo-Nazi With Hitler Tattoo at Disney World

Jon Stewart honored a member of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion with the prestigious ‘Heart of the Team’ award at Disney World last week.
Members of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion have been invited to America as esteemed guests of the Biden administration to participate in the 2002 DoD Warrior Games.
Jon Stewart awarded neo-Nazi Ihor Halushka with the coveted award for his “personal example” during ceremonies at Disney World. The neo-Nazi wore a sleeve covering up his Nazi tattoo during the ceremony.
Here is Ihor Halushka, the Nazi honored by Jon Stewart, after he was injured, with his Nazi Sonnenrad tattoo clearly displayed as he grips a Mickey Mouse plushie in his hospital bed https://t.co/NWiqV4GkZS pic.twitter.com/ZWU45ZhL7S— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 31, 2022
The GrayZone reported:
Defense Department-sponsored “Warrior Games” featured liberal comedian Jon Stewart awarding a member of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion at Disney World. The Pentagon refused to tell The Grayzone whether US taxpayers funded the foreign competitors’ travel.
This August, during the Department of Defense’s annual Warrior Games at Disney World in Orlando, Florida this August 19-28, liberal comedian Jon Stewart awarded a Ukrainian military veteran named Ihor Halushka the “Heart of the Team” award for “inspiring his team” with his “personal example.”
Halushka happens to have been a member of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, which has been armed by the US and integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard. The award-winning ultra-nationalist wore a sleeve over his left arm as he accepted the prize, presumably to cover up his tattoo of the Nazi Sonnenrad, or Black Sun.
Never forget.
