Johnson & Johnson COVID Jab BANNED over “Serious Blood Clot Risks” – Media Blackout

The Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 jab has just been almost totally banned in America due to a “serious risk of blood clots” – and the mainstream media don’t want you to know about it.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to severely restrict the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after taking another look at data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.
Latest Videos
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
Theguardian.com reports: The decision is the latest restriction to hit Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the more effective two shots from Pfizer and Moderna.
In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended prioritizing the Moderna and Pfizer shots over Johnson & Johnson’s because of its safety concerns. Previously US officials had treated all three vaccines similarly because they’d each been shown to offer strong protection.
But follow-up studies have consistently shown lower effectiveness for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.