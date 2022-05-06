Johnson & Johnson COVID Jab BANNED over “Serious Blood Clot Risks” – Media Blackout

The Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 jab has just been almost totally banned in America due to a “serious risk of blood clots” – and the mainstream media don’t want you to know about it.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to severely restrict the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after taking another look at data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

Theguardian.com reports: The decision is the latest restriction to hit Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the more effective two shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended prioritizing the Moderna and Pfizer shots over Johnson & Johnson’s because of its safety concerns. Previously US officials had treated all three vaccines similarly because they’d each been shown to offer strong protection.

But follow-up studies have consistently shown lower effectiveness for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.