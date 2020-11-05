Johnny Rotten Slams Anti-Trump News Anchor: “We’re Bored of Your Left-Wing Twaddle”

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, aka John Lydon, slammed an anti-Trump news anchor for not understanding why POTUS is popular with working class people.

“I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people,” the punk icon told anchor, Susanna Reid.

“Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?” Lydon added.

“We’re bored of your intellectual left-wing ideas. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point, of who the general public are…”

When a smug Reid attempted to interrupt Lydon he yelled “LET ME FINISH!”

When Reid tried to suggest that Trump's "rudeness" could be a factor in the election result. Lydon roared back

“It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING.”

While Lydon is British, he also has US citizenship, meaning he was eligible to vote in the election.

Last month, Lydon declared that “Joe Biden is, in all practicality, senile, and delinquently senile.”

“My wife has Alzheimer’s — I know the symptoms,” Lydon said in the BBC interview.