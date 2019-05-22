John Solomon: Trump to Start Declassifying Docs Including ‘Bucket 5’ Within Days

President Trump is going to start declassifying Spygate documents within the next 7-8 days, according to The Hill‘s John Solomon.

Solomon joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night and revealed that his sources say that President Trump will start with the release of “Bucket 5” documents – the exculpatory statements that the FBI possessed about its targets before it went to the FISA Court.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Today for the first time Americans support investigating the FBI’s conduct in the start of the Russia investigation.

Sarah Carter then added that Bucket 5 includes transcripts and tapes of Papadopolous and Carter Page saying there was no way the Trump campaign was working with Russia.

The Obama FBI-DOJ did not share that information with the FISA Court!