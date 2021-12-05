John Schneider: Alec Baldwin Is Full of Sh*t

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has called “bullshit” on actor Alec Baldwin’s teary interview on ABC, claiming there is no way he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the set of the movie Rust.

In a blistering 18-minute YouTube video titled “Seriously Alec?,” John Schneider said Thursday’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos was “all designed to make us feel sorry for Alec Baldwin.”

He also referred to the Baldwin’s tears during the interview as “bullshit.”

WATCH:

“George Stephanopoulos is the poster boy for leftist propaganda, so why in the world anyone would look at an interview with George as being anything enlightening or having a modicum of truth, I don’t know,” Schneider stated. “This all designed to make us feel sorry for Alec Baldwin.”

Breitbart.com reports: Later in the video, Schneider addressed Baldwin’s claim that he never pulled the trigger.

“Are we to believe that a gun went off by itself?” Schneider asked. “Are we to believe that somehow, magically in the first part of your teary-eyed nonsensical journalism, that Alec didn’t pull the trigger?”

“This is absurd…. what kind of idiots do you take us for?” he added. “Guns do not go off by themselves.”

During the ABC interview, Baldwin said he needed to cock the gun but not fire it for the scene.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin told ABC. “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

WATCH:

Schneider accused Stephanopoulos of serving as a “propaganda machine” while ripping Baldwin for “taking a crap” on the entertainment industry.

“I’m embarrassed for actors. I’m embarrassed for Hollywood,” he said. “I’m incredibly embarrassed for Stephanopoulos because why are you perpetuating this B.S.? Do you think that people really don’t know?”

“The family is being robbed of any closure whatsoever,” Schneider added. “This is a tragedy beyond description and there is a responsible party.”