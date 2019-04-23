John Podesta Email Reveals Plot to ‘Slaughter Trump’ by Linking Him to Russia

Before the 2016 election a cunning plan was devised by Clinton Campaign chair John Podesta to “slaughter Donald Trump” by linking him to Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Recently, left-wing comedian Jimmy Dore gave a powerful speech using facts and public documents to expose the origins of the Clinton-Podesta Trump collusion narrative.

According to the comedian, Hillary Clinton knew her biggest vulnerability was the fact that she sold off one-fifth of US uranium to the Russians for a few hundred million and a half-million dollar speech to Bill Clinton from Putin.

So she put her closest aides to work in devising a cunning plan that would falsely point the finger at Trump for colluding with Russia.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And John Podesta was the key player behind the scheme.

This email was leaked by Wikileaks and revealed John Podesta and Hillary’s inner circle’s plan to “slaughter Trump.”

And this is from the book “Shattered” on Hillary Clinton’s stunning loss to candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The Hillary team after losing the election immediately devised a plan within 24 hours to frame President-elect Donald Trump. They already had pushed Russian hacking as a centerpiece of their argument. And they already knew that their comrades in the Deep State FBI and DOJ were setting up and spying on Trump campaign officials.

Here is the full video.



This is excellent investigative work by Jimmy Dore.