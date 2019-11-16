John Podesta Celebrates Roger Stone Conviction: I Can Now “Relax”

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta celebrated Roger Stone’s conviction on Friday, admitting that he can “relax” now that the longtime Trump associate is likely to be imprisoned for the rest of his life.

“Just about to take off on a long transatlantic flight in a middle coast seat. I think I will just sit back, relax, and enjoy it,” Podesta wrote via Twitter in a since-deleted tweet, along with a link to a New York Times article about the Stone verdict.

Dailycaller.com reports: Stone was found guilty on Friday of one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering, and five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee.

Although the Mueller investigation determined that no Trump associates played a direct role in hacking or disseminating DNC server emails, Stone was seen by the Trump campaign as an “access point” to Wikileaks, according to former former White House strategist Steven Bannon’s testimony.

In early October 2017, less than two months after Stone tweeted that it would “soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel,” Wikileaks began releasing the then-Clinton campaign manager’s hacked emails. Though Democrats used the tweet to accuse Stone of orchestrating the leaks himself, he denied having direct advance knowledge.

Absent a presidential pardon, the longtime Trump friend could receive up to 50 years in prison. However, he is expected to get far less than that when he is sentenced in January as a first-time, non-violent offender.

Podesta wasn’t the only Democrat to celebrate the Stone verdict:

Roger Stone: GUILTY! Great day in America. Guilty on all seven counts. Convicted liar and criminal. Could face 50 years. Justice isn't coming, it just arrived! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 15, 2019

Decision by the jury to find Roger Stone GUILTY on all counts shows no one is above the law, including all the President's Men. Also shows that prosecutors take very seriously the crimes of:



Lying to Congress

Obstruction

Witness Tampering



cc:@realDonaldTrump#FridayThoughts https://t.co/BbcQdKABCT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 15, 2019

It's Roger Stone's time in the barrel. — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone. The Forrest Gump of GOP rats*king for the better part of half a century finally meets his Waterloo. It's been way too long. But couldn't come at a better time. Enjoy being the best dressed guy in the pokey, Rodg — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone Is Found Guilty in Trial That Revived Trump-Russia Saga https://t.co/ZtlLZW078C — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 15, 2019

Hey #RogerStone, remember this? You got indicted AND convicted! Now you are headed to prison you evil, despicable asshole! Guess who is laughing? Me and @ananavarro! Who is the fool NOW?! https://t.co/N8f1OJrhM2 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 15, 2019

Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty — seven counts of lying to Congress and witness intimidation, the very thing Trump did in real time during today’s impeachment testimony of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Karma x 7. https://t.co/RHevIHH92T — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 15, 2019