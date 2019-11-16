John Podesta Celebrates Roger Stone Conviction: I Can Now “Relax”

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta celebrated Roger Stone’s conviction on Friday, admitting that he can “relax” now that the longtime Trump associate is likely to be imprisoned for the rest of his life.
“Just about to take off on a long transatlantic flight in a middle coast seat. I think I will just sit back, relax, and enjoy it,” Podesta wrote via Twitter in a since-deleted tweet, along with a link to a New York Times article about the Stone verdict.
Dailycaller.com reports: Stone was found guilty on Friday of one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering, and five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee.
Although the Mueller investigation determined that no Trump associates played a direct role in hacking or disseminating DNC server emails, Stone was seen by the Trump campaign as an “access point” to Wikileaks, according to former former White House strategist Steven Bannon’s testimony.
In early October 2017, less than two months after Stone tweeted that it would “soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel,” Wikileaks began releasing the then-Clinton campaign manager’s hacked emails. Though Democrats used the tweet to accuse Stone of orchestrating the leaks himself, he denied having direct advance knowledge.
Absent a presidential pardon, the longtime Trump friend could receive up to 50 years in prison. However, he is expected to get far less than that when he is sentenced in January as a first-time, non-violent offender.
Podesta wasn’t the only Democrat to celebrate the Stone verdict:
