John McCain’s Daughter Says ‘MAGA Terrorists’ Should Be Sent To GITMO

The daughter of deceased Senator John McCain says that rioters involved in the unrest at the Capitol are domestic terrorists that “should be treated the same way we treat Al-Qaeda.”

On Monday morning, Meghan McCain who is co-host of the The View talk show, insisted that the “domestic MAGA terrorists” who broke into the Capitol should be treated like “actual terrorists”.

RT reports: She even floated the idea of shipping them to the infamous military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where terrorist suspects have been held for years without due process and subjected to “enhanced interrogation” techniques.

“I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo, that may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al-Qaeda.“

On the same day, she tweeted that “MAGA terrorists” should be treated “like any other terrorists who have attacked our homeland.”

McCain wasn’t done dishing out her provocative takes on the controversy, however. Hours later, she responded to reports that the bare-chested man photographed posing on the speaker’s chair in the Senate, Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was refusing food after being arrested because he only eats organic produce.

“He should be fed dog food as far as I’m concerned,” she quipped.