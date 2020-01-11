John Kerry: There Wasn’t a ‘Whiff of a Scandal’ During Obama’s Reign

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has declared that Barack Obama’s administration “never had a whiff of a scandal” during the entire 8 years.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” Kerry heaped praise on former Vice President Joe Biden, saying:

“I find that Joe Biden’s breadth of experience and leadership with any number of issues from the Violence Against Women Act to the Assault Weapons Ban to arms control agreements, to pushing an administration to make peace where it didn’t want to initially be involved, I think those things will really ring strongly against the other candidacies in this race. That’s why I’m here.”

“I believe Joe Biden is the only person who has the set of relationships around the world, who has had this unbelievable breadth of experience as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and then as vice president for eight years, and an administration, by the way, which never had a whiff of scandal,” he added.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Kerry, 76, endorsed Biden last month, citing the former vice president’s experience. He also excused the Delaware Democrat’s numerous slip-ups, saying, “Who hasn’t done that over a lifetime? He is just honest, straightforward.”

The Massachusetts Democrat’s claim of no scandals over the Obama administration has also been repeated by Biden himself. The 2020 candidate claimed days after launching his campaign that there was “not one single whisper of scandal” when he and Obama were in office.

Biden, 77, is the current front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary. He would be the oldest person elected president.