John Kerry Says There Are More Climate Mandates Coming

Joe Biden’s Climate czar John Kerry has said that there are more climate mandates yet to come and they will go farther than the Inflation Reduction Act.

He said the Biden regime plans to roll out executive orders and climate mandates affecting automobiles and trucks to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade.

Kerry made his comments during an interview discussing climate change with Yahoo News Senior Climate Editor Ben Adler last week.

The interviewer started by admitting that Biden’s so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is actually a Marxist ‘Climate Change’ bill.

GWP reports: Ben Adler asked John Kerry if the Biden Regime will be taking more aggressive climate action in addition to what is already in the ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’

“We are doing a lot more than just the IRA. The IRA is a package that in and of itself could get to 40% but in addition to that, the president is issuing executive orders, there will be changes on automobile, on light truck, heavy truck…a number of initiatives are being made,” John Kerry said before he trashed Trump.

During the same interview John Kerry was asked whether he has been flying on private jets while pushing global warming and he denied it.

No, I didn’t fly private,” John Kerry said.

Kerry then claimed that it’s fine for global elites to fly private jets because “they’re working harder than most.”