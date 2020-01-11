John Kerry: I Knew US Dollars From Obama’s Iran Deal Would End Up Funding TERRORISTS

Former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted that he knew part of the money sent to Iran as part of Obama’s Iran nuclear deal would end up in the hands of militant Iranian terror groups.

“To put a fine point on it, do you believe that any of that 55 billion dollars ends up in the hands of terrorists?” a reporter asked John Kerry on camera in 2016.

“Ahh, I think that some of it will end up in the hands of, ahh, the IRGC or with other entities, some of which are labelled terrorists,” replied John Kerry.

President Trump announced this week that the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal allowed Iran to finance its weapons through 150 billion dollars given by the United States to Iran.

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013,” said Trump, “and they were given 150 billion dollars, not to mention 1.8 billion dollars in cash.”

“Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America.'”

“In fact, they chanted ‘Death to America’ the day the agreement was signed.”

“Then Iran went on a terrorist spree, funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Sryia, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq.”

“The missiles fired at us and our allies last night were made available by the funds made available by the last administration.”