John Kerry: Evidence Against Trump ‘More Powerful’ Than in Nixon Impeachment

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has warned the evidence against President Trump is “more powerful” than in President Richard Nixon’s impeachment.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that aired Friday, Kerry said:

“The evidence is powerful, some of it more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon.”

He continued, "The evidence at this point in time certainly merits the inquiry that is taking place."

He added, “It would be far better for democracy and the whole world if the world could see a Congress in which everybody was respecting the legitimacy of this process and let the facts tell the story.”