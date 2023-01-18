John Kerry Claims To Be ‘Chosen by God’ To Help Usher In the Great Reset

John Kerry has declared that he has been chosen by God to help usher in the ‘Great Reset’ on behalf of the World Economic Forum.

According to Kerry, he is part of a “select group of human beings” who were called to save the planet.

Kerry told attendees at Davos on Tuesday:

It’s pretty extraordinary, that we a select group of human beings because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. And it’s so almost extraterrestrial to think about quote saving the planet.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: He goes on to say that what most people think about Kerry and others:

Most people think you’re just a crazy, treehugging, lefty, liberal, do-gooder, whatever…”

Yes, I believe he’s right about that.

See Kerry’s commnents below. (Note that while he’s talking another panelist totally ignores him, Desmond Kuek, Chief Executive of Temasek Trust.)