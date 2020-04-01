John Cusack Calls for Trump to Be Forced out of Office to ‘Save Lives’

Hollywood actor John Cusack is calling for another impeachment of President Trump amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, saying that the president must be forcibly removed from the White House in order “to save lives.”

The anti-Trump actor tweeted Tuesday that he wants to see labor strikes as well as the impeachment of President Trump. “We need to remove Trump from power to save lives,” Cusack wrote. “Impeach him again.”

We need strikes / and we need to remove trump from power to save lives

Impeach him again /

Pressure for 25th — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 31, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: John Cusack joins filmmaker Rob Reiner, who has also called for President Trump’s removal from office as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grip the world.

Reiner tweeted earlier this month: “We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President. First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

Cusack, who endorsed Bernie Sanders as the Democratic presidential nominee, recently told President Trump to “rot in hell” for scolding an NBC News reporter during a White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic. The High Fidelity star was reacting to a testy exchange between President Trump and NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

The 2012 star also demanded Trump’s ouster last May in a series of tweets that saw the actor pushing for the president’s impeachment.

Disagree – historical record -trump needs to be removed from office –

RT @laurmaniisfree: please…. why are they wasting this much fuckin time? there are so many better tasks they could focus on https://t.co/ndSXUHORmj — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

“Trump needs to be removed from office,” said Cusack.