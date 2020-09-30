John Cusack: I Will No Longer Speak To Friends, Family Who Aren’t ‘Aggressively Anti-Trump’

Hollywood celebrity John Cusack has vowed to “never again” speak to family members and friends who don’t share his political ideology and beliefs, stating “we are done talking – permanently.”

The actor and leftwing activist threw his toys out of the pram on Twitter after the debate, informing his followers that he is “blocking anyone” who is not “aggressively anti-Trump” and working hard to remove the president from the White House in November.

“I’m sure you’ve all been through it with some family co workers – or friends,” he added. “Those who cannot see or choose not to see what [Trump] is, we are done talking – permanently.”

He continued: “Sorry, no time for your BS.“

Cusack’s choice for the White House was Bernie Sanders, the socialist candidate who failed to win the Democrat Party nomination in June.

Earlier this year, Cusack used social media to document and promote Black Lives Matter street protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

He claimed to have been “hit by pepper spray” by police after being caught filming the protests in Chicago.

In the video of the incident, also posted by Cusack, a police officer can be heard shouting at Cusack to move, alongside sounds of metal hitting metal.

He later pledged to “kick Trump’s loathsome Nazi ass out of the White House and into prison.”