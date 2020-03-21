John Cusack Defends Anti-Trump NBC Reporter: ‘Rot in HELL, Mr. President’

Hollywood actor John Cusack has told President Trump to “rot in hell” after POTUS told off an NBC News reporter during Friday’s White House press conference on the coronvirus outbreak.

The anti-Trump star was triggered by the exchange between President Trump and NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander. Cusack, an ardent Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted out a video clip of the conference, but in the video didn’t include vital parts of the exchange in which the reporter rudely suggested Trump was lying to the American people.

“Rot in hell – mr president,” Cusack said responding to a tweet posted by the radical far-left Pod Save America account.

Rot in hell – mr president @PodSaveAmerica: Q: What do you say to Americans who are scared



TRUMP: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say.”



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SsmPJJcAfJ” — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 20, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: During the exchange, NBC News’ Peter Alexander suggested that President Trump was giving Americans false hope about the country’s response to the global pandemic.

“It is possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope about our level of preparedness right now?” Alexander asked.

“No I don’t think so. I don’t think so… such a lovely question,” President Trump answered, before continuing to talk about the malaria drug chloroquine, which some believe could be effective in treating COVID-19.

The reporter followed up by asking the president what he would say to Americans who are “scared” right now.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared though?” Alexander continued. “I guess, nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions as you witnessed who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

President Trump replied: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question, and I think that’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.”

The president continued: “The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope. And you’re doing sensationalism, and the same with NBC and ‘Concast.’ I don’t call it ‘Comcast,’ I call it ‘Concast,’ for whom you work. Let me just tell you something: that’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”

NBC News is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned the Comcast.

Far-left filmmaker Rob Reiner also weighed in on the exchange, tweeting that President Trump “exhibited severe mental instability and scared US all shitless.”