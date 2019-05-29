John Cleese Sparks Twitter Storm: ‘London isn’t an English city anymore’

John Cleese caused a stir on Twitter this morning, after he tweeted about London not being an “English city anymore”.

The Fawlty Towers and Monty Python star commented: “Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more….Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation”

He also went on to note that London “was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU.”

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation So there must be some truth in it… I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Cleese is a frevent supporter of Brexit. He explained that the reason he voted Leave : “I don’t want to be ruled by Brussels bureaucrats who want to create a super state.”

RT reports: Needless to say the controversial remarks have loosed a maelstrom of responses on the social network with many rushing to tell the 79-year-old why he is wrong.

David Aaronovitch, a columnist with the Times, sought to give Cleese a brief history and geography lesson: “London has long been a British city, John. Which you might expect, what with it being the capital.”

However numerous people supported Cleese’s views: “The texture and fabric of life in London is not quintessentially English. And many ethnic English outside of London all say the same thing,” author Thomas Clements responded.

Some noted that Cleese’s observations were a clear-cut case of confirmation bias while others noted the comedian’s comments were supported by the facts on the ground.

Some years ago I said something a bit ignorant and dog-whistly. I hang out with people who are also a bit ignorant and dog-whistly. So it must be correct… Whilst I'm at it, here's another example of confirmation bias for you. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2019

Over 41% of London’s population is foreign born. London also has the second highest foreign-born population of any city in the world. London is clearly the least "English" city in England. Cleese is merely stating a reality that anyone who lives in London understands. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 29, 2019

Several commenters chimed in to say that London’s multiculturalism is a natural product of Britain’s colonial past. While many more were happy just to crack jokes.