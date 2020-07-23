John Cleese: Society Is Now Controlled By The ‘Most Emotionally Unstable and Fragile People’

Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese has had enough of political correctness, woke snowflakes, and the cancel culture, stating that “The one thing they fear is losing power, so they’ll do almost anything to hold on to it.“

As for the state of the world, Cleese blames the radical leftist “power seekers” who are intent on making life a misery for everybody else.

“I believe there’s something wrong with these people. The reason they want to be powerful is that they want to control people, so that they don’t get lathered into situations that they can’t control emotionally. The one thing they fear is losing power, so they’ll do almost anything to hold on to it. If they don’t know what they’re doing or what they’re talking about, there’s no way (the world) will ever get well.

ZeroHedge report: The 80 year old comedian is as politically savvy as he is humorous as he brings his one-man-show “Why There Is No Hope” to live-stream after blasting the BBC last month as “cowardly and gutless” for temporarily taking down an episode of Fawlty Towers that made fun of Germans and World War II and also featured a character using a racial slur.

Cancel culture “misunderstands the main purposes of life which is to have fun“, Cleese told Reuters, referring to the trend in which people are ostracised because of behaviour or remarks seen as objectionable.

“Everything humorous is critical. If you have someone who is perfectly kind and intelligent and flexible and who always behaves appropriately, they’re not funny. Funniness is about people who don’t do that, like Trump.“

Summing the current state of the world up perfectly, Cleese says, the problem with political correctness, he added, is that comedians “have to set the bar according to what we are told by the most touchy, most emotionally unstable and fragile and least stoic people in the country”.