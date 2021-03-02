John Brennan: I Really HATE Being White – ‘I’m So Incredibly Ashamed’

March 2, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
John Brennan says he really hates being white
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Former CIA Director and Russiagate conspiracy theorist John Brennan says he hates his whiteness and feels deeply ashamed for being a white male in today’s world.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC Monday, host Nicolle Wallace asked former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill about CPAC’s “mostly white male audience” complaining about “cancel culture.”

McCaskill said:

“Because they want to be the victims, not the perpetrators. I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege.”

Brennan immediately jumped on the anti-white bandwagon and declared that he also loathes white men: “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days,” he said, which prompted MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to laugh with joy.

So cringe.

WATCH:

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)