John Brennan Suffers Huge Meltdown After His Role in Unmasking Gen. Flynn Exposed

Former CIA Director John Brennan angrily lashed out at President Trump on Thursday after his role in unmasking General Michael Flynn was exposed.

According to Brennan, who voted for a Communist Party candidate in the 1976 election during the Cold War, President Trump is a “despot” because the information about Brennan’s role in the unmasking was made public.

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama officials who unmasked General Flynn and released it to the public on Wednesday.

The names on the list won’t surprise anybody who has been paying attention for the past few years.

Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, Samantha Power, former DNI chief James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey and confirmed Deep State operatives appeared on the list.

Brennan is furious about his role in the unmasking of General Flynn being made public and the former Communist lashed out at Trump on Thursday morning.

BRENNAN: President Trump’s propaganda & disinformation machine, which operates according to a despot’s playbook, is the most aggressive & odious in history. It far surpasses even Russia’s ability to trample the truth, harm U.S. security, & undermine America’s reputation worldwide.

GWP report: It was also revealed that Brennan had intel saying Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election because she was more corrupt and malleable than Donald Trump.

But Brennan suppressed the intel that suggested Russia wanted Hillary to win and ran with narrative that all 17 intel agencies concluded Russia wanted Trump to become president.

The IG report released in December of 2019 confirmed John Brennan did indeed rely on the phony dossier for the ICA report on so-called Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Brennan claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

Brennan told Trey Gowdy during his testimony when asked if the CIA relied on the dossier, “No. Because we — we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done. It was — it was not.”

On page 179 of the IG report, Comey told IG investigators that he remembered having numerous discussions with John Brennan where the former CIA Director said the dossier was “important” enough to include in the ICA — Comey confirmed that yes, the dossier was part of the “corpus of intelligence information” the agency had.

The core of the ICA report matches the central findings in Hillary’s phony dossier. For Brennan to claim the dossier wasn’t used for their findings is absurd, it’s a blatant lie.

Brennan perjured himself and suppressed intel saying Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election.

