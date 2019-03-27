John Brennan, Who Said Mueller Would Jail Trump, Eats Crow On Live TV

After Robert Mueller handed over his final report on the special counsel’s Russia probe on Friday, exonerating the president of “Russian collusion”, mainstream media hacks, liberal celebrities and even former directors of the CIA have all been deeply embarrassed after their fake news has been exposed.

Besides vindicating President Donald Trump, Mueller’s report has also shone a spotlight on those who have been fueling the Russian collusion conspiracy theory for the past two years.

Among the fiercest of Trump’s critics has been former CIA Director John Brennan, who has now been forced to eat crow and admit that he was wrong about the president and that he regrets pushing the discredited conspiracy theory for the past two years.

“I don’t know if I received bad information but I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Brennan on MSNBC: Well, I don't know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it's been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. pic.twitter.com/V2D7Cg9KsV — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) March 25, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, the special counsel did not draw a conclusion “one way or the other” as to whether the president obstructed justice during the Russia probe, according to the findings.

Mueller, instead, left that decision to Attorney General William Barr, who decided along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein not to pursue that charge.

Brennan has been a fierce critic of the president.He wrote in an August op-ed for The New York Times: “Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash.”

Brennan cast off his normally tight-lipped persona to become one of President Trump’s harshest critics after he ended his tenure at America’s top spy agency.

In one example, he retweeted Trump in January, writing:

“Your cabal of unprincipled, unethical, dishonest, and sycophantic cronies is being methodically brought to justice. We all know where this trail leads. If your utter incompetence is not enough to run you out of office, your increasingly obvious political corruption surely will.”

He predicted the Mueller probe could ensnare Trump family members.He predicted, incorrectly, that Mueller would bring additional indictments dealing with criminal conspiracy.