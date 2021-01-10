John Brennan Demands That Trump Supporters ‘Denounce Their Despot’ if They Want ‘Redemption’

Former CIA Director John Brennan took to Twitter with a message for Trump supporters yesterday.
In his tweet which sounded more like a threat, Brennan said:
“Anyone now seeking national redemption by claiming to no longer support Trump must acknowledge how wrong it was to ignore & enable his corrupt, dishonest, & divisive agenda.
Total denunciation of a despot’s legacy is necessary to eradicate any remaining malignancy.“
As Conservative author, commentator, and political activist Candace Owens pointed out “Who the actual hell do these Democrats think they are?”
She added that they cannot make 75 million voters “magically disappear.”
