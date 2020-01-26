Senator John Barrasso claims he saw the blood drain from Adam Schiff’s face when Trump’s attorneys confronted him about his fake call and transcript.

Senator Barrasso, who wears glasses and sits toward the center of the second row on the Republican side, claimed that he saw the blood drain from Rep. Schiff's face when confronted with his description of the Trump-Zelensky transcript. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 25, 2020

According to the Senate seating chart, Barrasso was seated in the second row giving him a clear view of Schiff’s reactions during proceedings.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura opened the White House defense of President Donald Trump with video of Adam Schiff’s fake call and transcript he read during the House impeachment proceedings.

Mike Purpura played the video immediately after taking the podium on Saturday.

And there Schiff was lying his face off for the whole world to see.

Schiff completely fabricated transcript of Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his opening statement in the House hearings.

On Saturday, Trump’s lawyers confronted the serial liar in person, making the blood drain from his face.

Watch Barrasso explain how the blood drained from Schiff’s face: