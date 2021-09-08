Joe Rogan Vows to Sue CNN into Oblivion for ‘Making Sh*t Up’ About Ivermectin

September 8, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 0
Podcast host vows to sue CNN for spreading lies about Ivermectin
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has vowed to sue CNN into oblivion over their fake Ivermectin coverage after Rogan announced he used the medication to treat Covid-19.

Rogan, 54, announced last Wednesday that he had fallen ill with Covid. He took a concoction of natural remedies, including Ivermectin to treat the illness. Three days later he was cured – much to the dismay of mainstream media journalists.

CNN, New York Times, ABC and all the other far-left mainstream news outlets viciously attacked Rogan for taking what they referred to as a “horse dewormer”, even though Ivermectin has been used on humans for decades.

“Do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said to his guest on a recent podcast. “They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor.”

“It’s an American company,” Rogan added. “They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

“Multiple doctors told me to take it,” he added.

WATCH:

