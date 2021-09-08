Joe Rogan Vows to Sue CNN into Oblivion for ‘Making Sh*t Up’ About Ivermectin

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has vowed to sue CNN into oblivion over their fake Ivermectin coverage after Rogan announced he used the medication to treat Covid-19.
Rogan, 54, announced last Wednesday that he had fallen ill with Covid. He took a concoction of natural remedies, including Ivermectin to treat the illness. Three days later he was cured – much to the dismay of mainstream media journalists.
CNN, New York Times, ABC and all the other far-left mainstream news outlets viciously attacked Rogan for taking what they referred to as a “horse dewormer”, even though Ivermectin has been used on humans for decades.
“Do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said to his guest on a recent podcast. “They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor.”
“It’s an American company,” Rogan added. “They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”
“Multiple doctors told me to take it,” he added.
WATCH:
