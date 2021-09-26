Joe Rogan: ‘Trump Will Win 2024 in HUGE Landslide – Democrats F**ked Up Royally With Biden’

Joe Rogan has predicted that Donald Trump will win the 2024 election by a huge landslide because the Democrats really “f**ked up royally” when they chose Biden as their nominee in 2020.
Rogan didn’t mince his words during his brutal description of Dementia Joe during a recent interview with Amanda Knox.
WATCH:
