Joe Rogan Tests Negative After Using Alternative Treatments Opposed by Big Pharma

Joe Rogan has tested negative for Covid-19 after treating his illness with various treatments that were not approved by Big Pharma of the mainstream media.

Rogan announced on Instagram earlier this week that he was using “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything” to treat his case of Covid-19 and that it was working wonders.

“I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” he told his millions of followers.

On Friday, Rogan posted that he “tested negative today” and thanked his supporters “for all the kind wishes.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: While his fans may be happy because of his speedy recovery, the pro-scientism cult that has fallen to mass hysteria is not so happy about how Rogan shook off COVID-19 like it was nothing. They hoped he would suffer mightily, or die, so they could score political points at his expense and scare more people into total submission.

Alex Jones taking Ivermectin swine dewormer live on air while cursing Fauci is the most Alex Jones thing ever. When he heard Joe Rogan did it, he had to do it, too.



These men are actual role models for a whole lot of white men who could now die from either Ivermectin or COVID. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 4, 2021

waiting for the news of @joerogan dying to covid, i think we could all use a win right now — the indian giver (@automaticswim) September 4, 2021

Rogan’s recovery is another inconvenient fact for supporters of the Big Pharma push to demonize all treatments of the virus that do not line their pockets with more billions of dollars.

Big League Politics reported about the demonization of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, which has resulted in a $100 million lawsuit against the fake news media for defamation:

“Dr. Stella Immanuel, the pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who was derided by the fake news media for attempting to save lives near the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is striking back against CNN.

Immanuel has launched a $100 million lawsuit against CNN and host Anderson Cooper for what she believes were false and defamatory statements made against her character.

“In an effort to vilify, demonize and embarrass President [Donald] Trump, Cooper and CNN published a series of statements of fact about Dr. Immanuel that injured her reputation and exposed her to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, and financial injury,” the lawsuit stated. It was filed in federal court on July 27.

Immanuel said that she believes Cooper and CNN “effectively caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been spared if they had been treated early with HCQ.”

… A victory for Immanuel in court would be a powerful rebuke to the propaganda machine set up to maximize profits for Big Pharma and demonize whistleblowers who actually want to help patients.”

The medical establishment is suppressing treatments for COVID-19 not just due to the profit motive, but also because they want to keep exploiting virus hysteria in order to destroy civil liberties and accumulate power. The one-world technocracy on the horizon stands to be the most grotesque tyranny in history.