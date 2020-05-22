Joe Rogan: Obamagate Is ‘REAL’ and ‘ILLEGAL’

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has slammed the ‘Obamagate‘ scandal, declaring that the outgoing president was “essentially using the FBI to spy on Trump.”

“The exiting president literally hires or gets the FBI to investigate Trump,” Rogan said.

“Listen to Jimmy Dore’s video on it. Jimmy Dore’s video is excellent. He breaks down exactly what the administration did. And that it’s illegal.” Rogan declared.

“You are essentially using the FBI to spy on Trump. And it turned out that all that Russia stuff that they were claiming was going to happen didn’t take place, and that they knew it wasn’t really happening to begin with.” he continued.

“What they are saying was all hyperbole and exaggerating. They were trying to turn it into something that it wasn’t.” Rogan warned, adding “It’s not good. It’s not all good.”

