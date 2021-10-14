Joe Rogan Leaves CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Speechless: ‘Your Fake News Network LIES to Americans’

Joe Rogan stunned CNN “reporter” Dr. Sanjay Gupta into silence on Wednesday after he confronted him about CNN’s shameless practise of spewing lies to millions of Americans.

During Wednesday’s “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan argued that some people who took two doses of the COVID injection still died with the coronavirus, suggesting the vaccine may not be as effective as Fauci and others claim.

“The odds of that happening to a healthy child are very, very low….Theoretically, you would be more vulnerable than a young child would be,” Rogan informed Gupta.

“You, vaccinated, would be more vulnerable of a breakthrough infection than a young child would be, statistically.”

“Ehh…they’re both rare,” Gupta responded.

“But you’re not worried about catching it. You’re not worried about catching it because you’ve been vaccinated and you think it imparts a certain amount of protection,” Rogan replied.

“What I’m saying to you is, I think that ‘not worry’ is the same feeling is a lot of people have about their children,” he added. “They’re not worried about their healthy children catching it, for the same reason you’re not worried about catching it being vaccinated.”

“That if treated correctly, they think that the child probably has a better chance even than you do because you’re 51 years old. That seems reasonable, right?” he asked.

Gupta, clearly rattled by the line of questioning, attempted to deflect by asking, “Are you suggesting that I get boosted, or..?”

“What I’m saying is, your attitude about not being concerned because you have antibodies and you think you would get through it even if you had a breakthrough infection,” Rogan said. “That is the exact same attitude that a lot of young people have where they don’t want to get a shot because they’re worried about the consequences. Even though they’re incredibly small. But the VAERS report, they do have deaths.”

Gupta was so panic-stricken at having to answer real questions, that he even admitted that the National Institute of Health did fund the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.

“I think the NIH is clearly funding EcoHealth Alliance and EcoHealth Alliance is clearly giving grants to Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Gupta reluctantly admitted.